CFC enters carbon insurance market

CFC has today announced its entry in the carbon insurance market with the launch of a new product.

The specialist insurer claims its Carbon Delivery Insurance launch is the first to cover both the physical and political risks faced by businesses purchasing voluntary carbon credits on a forward basis.

It added Carbon Delivery Insurance covers 100% of the purchaser’s investment for non-delivery of carbon credits and that it had built a new underwriting model that rates the carbon project itself rather than the policyholder.

By facilitating risk transfer, we believe that insurers can drive