Insurance Age

Financial & Legal targets private rental sector with LPG tie-up

Karen Beales
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Financial & Legal Insurance has announced a new partnership with Legal Protection Group to grow its presence in the private rental sector, which it claims accounts for 19% of all UK households.

LPG will distribute products manufactured by FLI and underwritten by FLI’s own insurance company, offering a range of protection for the sorts of challenges facing landlords, including:

Legal expenses, for dealing with issues such as tenants abusing the property or acting in an anti-social way Rent guarantee, which provides rental income if tenants fall into arrears Home emergencies for perils such as escape of water in the property.

Karen Beales, managing director at FLI, pictured, said:

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Commercial

Meet the MGA: Rising Edge

Having just celebrated its second anniversary, Rising Edge CEO Philippe Gouraud talks to Jonathan Swift about its efforts to reimagine D&O insurance, empower decision makers and support grassroots football.

Arag Group strikes deal for Das UK

Arag Group has signed up to buy Das UK, subject to regulatory approval, in a move that would create a near £200m gross written premium legal expenses insurance business.

Broking Success: Targeting the 100-year milestone

WH&R McCartney is believed to be the oldest independent broker in Scotland. With only a handful of years left to go until its centenary, directors Graeme Robb and Alan Kirkwood are confident of further growth and success for the Motherwell-based firm.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: