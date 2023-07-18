Financial & Legal targets private rental sector with LPG tie-up

Financial & Legal Insurance has announced a new partnership with Legal Protection Group to grow its presence in the private rental sector, which it claims accounts for 19% of all UK households.

LPG will distribute products manufactured by FLI and underwritten by FLI’s own insurance company, offering a range of protection for the sorts of challenges facing landlords, including:

Legal expenses, for dealing with issues such as tenants abusing the property or acting in an anti-social way Rent guarantee, which provides rental income if tenants fall into arrears Home emergencies for perils such as escape of water in the property.

Karen Beales, managing director at FLI, pictured, said: