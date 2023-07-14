Howden to sponsor British & Irish Lions

Howden is to become a principal partner of the British & Irish Lions for the next four years and the official front of jersey sponsor for the upcoming 2025 Lions Tour to Australia.

The broking group said the deal reflected its “continued commitment to sport, to the game of rugby in particular, and from grassroots to elite, through the deep expertise and global scale of its sport and entertainment division, which places insurance for amateur and professional sport and entertainment organisations”.

