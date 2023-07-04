Clear Group strikes first MGA deal

The Clear Group has acquired a 50% shareholding in Thomond Underwriting based in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, the broker’s first MGA deal.

Thomond Underwriting is a commercial MGA and Lloyd’s Coverholder, which has been operating in Ireland and Northern Ireland since 2007.

It deals exclusively through brokers and offers a wide range of commercial insurance solutions, including commercial liability, commercial material damage and BI, commercial property owners, contractors all risks, personal accident & illness, professional indemnity and cyber.

The Thomond team, led by managing director John O’Driscoll, will now play an integral