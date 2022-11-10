Broker Expo 2022: Brokers warned get "on the front foot" to combat disintermediation threat

The biggest threats to commercial brokers include an inability to understand new growing industries, disintermediation through embedded insurance and talent recruitment.

That was the view of the panel during the session Revolutionising Insurance brokerage through technology, this morning at Insurance Age’s Broker Expo in Coventry.

Panelist Martyn Denney, head of innovation and investments, Aon UK (pictured) told delegates: “If you look at alternative risk capital and what is going on in the marketplace it immediately throws up threats to brokers; because if as a broker we cannot transfer the risk [of a business] they will find a market to move that balance