Trail: Premfina remains ‘very, very, ambitious’ despite £9.8m loss
Premfina Limited posted a £9.8m loss in its reserves last year, but has pledged to continue spending in its bid to become a major force in the insurance premium finance sector.
The firm’s profit and loss reserves showed a £9.83m deficit, compared to a £6.854m deficit in 2020, according to its Companies House accounts for 2021.
In July last year, the premium finance house was boosted by a £19m injection into its parent company following an ownership stake taken by private equity giants Madison Dearborn Partners.
This meant the total equity in the business rose from £146,430 in 2020 to £16.2m.
Explaining the figures, sales and marketing director Paul Trail, pictured
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Commercial
Most read
- Biba vows to fight for brokers in FCA meeting on fair value assessments
- Insurers and brokers detail employee help amid cost-of-living crisis
- Stonegate BI judgement criticised for giving insurers potential furlough 'windfall'
- Top 75 UK Brokers: Introduction
- Top 75 UK Brokers: Analysis
- Amazon partners with Ageas, LV and Co-op on home insurance launch
- Aviva adds Dave Martin as Gareth Hemming exits