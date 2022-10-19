Trail: Premfina remains ‘very, very, ambitious’ despite £9.8m loss

Premfina Limited posted a £9.8m loss in its reserves last year, but has pledged to continue spending in its bid to become a major force in the insurance premium finance sector.

The firm’s profit and loss reserves showed a £9.83m deficit, compared to a £6.854m deficit in 2020, according to its Companies House accounts for 2021.

In July last year, the premium finance house was boosted by a £19m injection into its parent company following an ownership stake taken by private equity giants Madison Dearborn Partners.

This meant the total equity in the business rose from £146,430 in 2020 to £16.2m.

Explaining the figures, sales and marketing director Paul Trail, pictured