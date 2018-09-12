IIG reaches for the skies with airside liability launch

MGA states brokers seeing rising demand due to expansion in regional airports.

Incorporated Insurance Group (IIG) has launched an airside and aviation products liability offering in a move it said was designed to help regional brokers compete with national players.

The managing general agent (MGA) detailed that its new scheme can provide airside liability not only for contractors like trades, cleaners, refuelers and airline repairers but can also deliver cover for vehicles that work next to the aircraft. It claimed this is something that many fleet brokers struggle to place.

The policy can accommodate indemnity limits up to £100m, run for short periods and work alongside existing cover.

Restriction

The firm argued that most personal and commercial insurance policies incorporate a restriction of hazardous locations specifically excluded from the cover as they are deemed too high a risk to be accepted without further terms.

It added that this means many companies required to work within the boundaries of an airport cannot do so without arranging adequate cover.

The MGA further noted that more people travelling by air and rising demand for imported goods due to changes in shopping habits had led to increased demand for regional airports.

It continued that in turn this had created an issue for local brokers asked to provide cover for clients who need to work ‘airside’.

The product is the third to be launched this year by IIG which unveiled HVAC in March and electrical contractors’ liability in May.

Compete

Mike Smith, CEO of IIG commented: “As airside liability is excluded from many composite insurance policies and their reinsurance, it makes it hard for local brokers to help their clients place these risks, often leading to them losing business to the national brokers who have direct access to Lloyd’s.

“We have therefore devised a scheme that will allow our regional brokers to compete with the ‘big boys’ to retain their clients.”

