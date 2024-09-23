Insurance Age

Broker Expo 2024 Countdown: David Sparkes of Biba

David Sparkes
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

As we count down to Insurance Age’s Broker Week, we asked our Broker Expo speakers to share some insights into the event, market issues and reveal their favourite chocolate bar. Today, we focus on the British Insurance Brokers’ Association regulation direction David Sparkes.

Can you give us a short snapshot of the insights you will be looking to share during your session at Broker Expo 2024?

I hope to be able to include in my discussion:

  • What does the Financial Conduct Authority mean by ‘fair value’
  • How brokers may wish to consider their cost to serve
  • What the FCA’s action on GAP insurance underlined

The UK Broker Awards take place on the Thursday night of Broker Week. If you were to give an award to a broking individual or company who would it be and what for?

I appreciate that this may come across as a bit of self-promotion, but I think that having helped over 400,000 people to find cover in the last twelve months, the Biba Find Insurance Service is worthy of recognition.

As part of the service, it is one of only two services that have been vetted and approved by the FCA as a Travel Medical Directory, helping people with pre-existing medical conditions to find the travel insurance they need.

Birmingham is home to CadburyWorld. What is your favourite chocolate bar and why?

Cadbury’s Fuit and Nut, for no reason more complex than I like the taste combination.

To sign up now to join David at Broker Expo at the Birmingham NEC on 10 October, click here

For more details on the event, click here.

