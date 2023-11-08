Markerstudy prioritising certain business lines but denies capacity squeeze
Markerstudy has admitted prioritising certain business lines over others in the present hard market, as it denied experiencing a “capacity squeeze”.
The MGA issued a statement after Insurance Age was approached by brokers concerned that Markerstudy was cutting back open market intermediary distribution, with temporary capacity problems being cited as a cause.Diverse capacity
“Like most people in the market, the massive market rate increases have utilised capacity that was agreed for the 2023 year of account in 2022 at a significantly faster rate than was budgeted for, so [MGA] MISL [Markerstudy Insurance Services Limited] has prioritised
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Broker
Hedron teams up with Broker Insights
Hedron has partnered with Broker Insights in a two-pronged push on data for members, Insurance Age can reveal.
Source adds Prestige Underwriting to home panel as it rolls out first own product
Source Insurance has unveiled Source Home, the first home insurance product it has created, and confirmed that Prestige Underwriting has joined its panel as the inaugural underwriter of the new common worded offering.
One Broker posts double-digit turnover and profit surge in run up to Jensten sale
Norwich-based One Broker has revealed achieving a 19.6% increase in turnover, and a 14.7% rise in post-tax profit ahead of its sale to Jensten.
Arch takes team from Aon to launch intangible assets offering
Arch Insurance International has taken a team from Aon after an agreement to acquire some assets of its intellectual property liability managing general agent business.
Insly secures £1.5m venture debt funding
Software provider Insly has secured £1.5m in venture debt funding from Hambro Perks.
MGA OneBefore launches targeting individuals and SMEs
Managing general agent OneBefore has launched in the UK with the support of Mission Underwriters and capacity from Accelerant Insurance Europe.
The Broker Investment Group takes 49% stake in Sale Insurance Services
The Broker Investment Group has secured a 49% stake in Sale Insurance Services, an insurance broker based in Sale, Manchester.
Centricity MD Becky Morris on meeting its five-year plan with a ‘pretty unique’ approach
Becky Morris founded Centricity, based in Horsham, West Sussex in October 2021 with Financial Conduct Authority authorisation following in February 2022. The business won the Start-up Broker Award at the recent UK Broker Awards.