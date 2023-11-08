Markerstudy prioritising certain business lines but denies capacity squeeze

Markerstudy has admitted prioritising certain business lines over others in the present hard market, as it denied experiencing a “capacity squeeze”.

The MGA issued a statement after Insurance Age was approached by brokers concerned that Markerstudy was cutting back open market intermediary distribution, with temporary capacity problems being cited as a cause.

Diverse capacity

“Like most people in the market, the massive market rate increases have utilised capacity that was agreed for the 2023 year of account in 2022 at a significantly faster rate than was budgeted for, so [MGA] MISL [Markerstudy Insurance Services Limited] has prioritised