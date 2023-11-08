Insurance Age

Markerstudy prioritising certain business lines but denies capacity squeeze

Squeeze piggy bank
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Markerstudy has admitted prioritising certain business lines over others in the present hard market, as it denied experiencing a “capacity squeeze”.

The MGA issued a statement after Insurance Age was approached by brokers concerned that Markerstudy was cutting back open market intermediary distribution, with temporary capacity problems being cited as a cause.

Diverse capacity

“Like most people in the market, the massive market rate increases have utilised capacity that was agreed for the 2023 year of account in 2022 at a significantly faster rate than was budgeted for, so [MGA] MISL [Markerstudy Insurance Services Limited] has prioritised

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Broker

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: