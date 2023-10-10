Brown & Brown completes Kentro buy

US giant Brown & Brown has completed the previously announced takeover of Kentro Capital, which includes Xenia Broking and Nexus Underwriting.

The purchase was revealed in May 2023 and was scheduled to close this quarter.

Kentro, headquartered in London, rebranded in February 2022. It has nearly 400 staff across the UK, US, Europe, Asia and Dubai, and manages more than £500m of gross written premium.

Xenia, a Top 75 broker, is a retail credit specialist in the UK with more than 1,500 policyholders ranging from SMEs to large corporates.

Nexus, a managing general agent, underwrites across 20 risk classes including financial lines