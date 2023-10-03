Premfina ‘on track to disrupt’ premium finance market amid staff doubling

Premfina is ‘on track to distrupt’ the premium finance market after investment flowed into the insurtech, according to sales and marketing director Paul Trail.

Premfina Limited posted its 2022 results in September, which revealed it had more than doubled staff year-on-year to 65 employees.

The premium finance provider has also notched up 100 new broker relationships in the past 12 months, Trail said.

The business was snapped up by Ardonagh-owner MDP in July 2021. The private equity house helped boost equity in the business to £16.2m in 2021, from £146