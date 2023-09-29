‘Extremely disappointed’ Alec Finch to appeal judge’s fraud verdict and damages

Alec Finch said he was ‘extremely disappointed’ and would appeal the judge’s verdict that favoured Toby Esser and his team, who claimed fraud took place when they were sold the AFL broker.

Finch told Insurance Age he was ‘very surprised with the judgement’ and ‘certainly will be appealing’.

Fraud case

Former AFL owners Bob and Alec Finch committed fraud by misrepresenting their financials in the sale of their business, a High Court judge ruled on Wednesday.

The duo knew about a £3.5m client money hole and manipulated figures in the sale of AFL to Next Generation Holdings Limited in 2017, it was ruled.

The judge ordered the Finches to pay £6.12m of damages in a ruling that