Ripe Thinking notches up first buy with boat insurance specialist

Paul Williams, CEO, Ripe Thinking
Insurtech broker Ripe has completed its first acquisition by snapping up specialist boat insurance provider, Craftinsure.

The deal, subject to customary closing conditions, is the first that Ripe has made since Aquiline Capital Partners invested in the business last year.

Established 22 years ago, Craftinsure offers specialist insurance for boat owners and currently has over 23,000 policyholders.

Together with Ripe’s existing Insure4Boats brand, this acquisition increases Ripe’s boat insurance market foothold to more than 50,000 policyholders.

Craftinsure founders, Mark Lee and Rob Cage, will continue to lead

