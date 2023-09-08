Insurance Age

RSA boss Norgrove in broker service promise after NIG deal

    • Saxon East

    • Indicative reading time: 3 minutes

RSA CEO Ken Norgrove has vowed to maintain NIG’s high standards of broker service following the acquisition of the SME-specialist provider.

RSA has signed up to buy NIG from Direct Line Group in a deal worth £520m, which includes FarmWeb. The takeover will face a DLG shareholder vote in October.

The deal adds £530m of gross written premium to RSA.

“Their broker service proposition is very good. And they score very highly on service ratings with brokers. And we will definitely maintain that,” Norgrove told Insurance Age.

“This will help us turbo-boost that small and small end mid-market proposition. We will leverage their

