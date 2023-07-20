Insurance Age

Motorbike market is stable despite MCE downfall – brokers

motorbike-speed-blur
    • Saxon East

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Motorbike brokers believe the market is stable despite MCE’s broking business entering administration on Monday.

MCE was one of the main players in the broking motorbike market two years ago, having more than 100,000 policyholders on its books.

However, problems began when its insurance arm fell into administration in November 2021.

With the broking division now in administration, the Financial Conduct Authority is working with its solus-insurer provider Sabre to ensure these customers have minimal disruption while administrators Crowe UK work out what to do next.

What we have seen in general is that

