Axa brokers to get customer boost with Premium Credit digital system
Axa Commercial has partnered with Premium Credit to offer customers a digitally enhanced payment by instalments system, Insurance Age can reveal.
Axa’s commercial customers will get offered real-time quotes, online application options and will be able to self-serve on payments via an online system.
The solution will be integrated into Axa commercial policy systems over the next 18 months, and eventually all commercial customers will be have the option to pay by instalments.
The Premium Credit system is part of Axa’s wider transformation programme to revamp its customer proposition.Related Premium Credit makes 54.7% profit margin
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Broker
A return of cash flow underwriting – is this common sense or a kamikaze approach?
As interest rates rise, talk is growing of a return to cash flow underwriting. Popular in the 1980s and 1990s, this is when insurers underwrote unprofitably, but were covered by strong returns. There is concern that insurance could be heading for the ultimate race to the bottom, reports Saxon East.
Acrisure targets drawing on strength of one infrastructure for Eleven Network
Acrisure has dialled up Ten Insurance Services to Eleven Network, promising a transparent model and “unique” offering in the sector, spanning across appointed representatives and directly authorised firms.
Ignite launches OpenAI-powered chatbot for brokers
Software house Ignite Insurance Systems has launched a super-advanced artificial intelligence bot to answer customer queries.
GRP buys commercial broker Amicus
Global Risk Partners has bought 100% of Surrey-headquartered Amicus Solutions Holdings.
Broker Insights grows its base at £25m per month
Broker Insights is adding around four brokers to its client base, and expanding its reach by £25m each month, its CEO Fraser Edmond told Insurance Age.
AssuredPartners buys recycling specialist broker GM
AssuredPartners has acquired Exeter-based recycling specialists, GM Insurance Brokers.
Acrisure buys AR network Ten Insurance
Acrisure has bought appointed representatives network Ten Insurance Services as it progressed its network plans, and will take the offering to market as “Eleven Network”.
Clegg Gifford launches digital platform to give brokers access to Lloyd’s capacity
Clegg Gifford has partnered with digital agency MagiClick UK with the ambition of giving UK high street brokers “improved accessibility [to] Lloyd's capacity” through new e-trading platform Six.