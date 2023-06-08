Axa brokers to get customer boost with Premium Credit digital system

Axa Commercial has partnered with Premium Credit to offer customers a digitally enhanced payment by instalments system, Insurance Age can reveal.

Axa’s commercial customers will get offered real-time quotes, online application options and will be able to self-serve on payments via an online system.

The solution will be integrated into Axa commercial policy systems over the next 18 months, and eventually all commercial customers will be have the option to pay by instalments.

The Premium Credit system is part of Axa’s wider transformation programme to revamp its customer proposition.

