Allianz personal lines boss Treloar steps down

Allianz personal CEO Steve Treloar is to step down, saying now is the right time to ‘pass on the baton’.

He will be joined in departure by Fernley Dyson, the chief financial officer for Allianz UK.

Treloar was previously managing director of LV, joining in May 2016.

He became CEO of LV general insurance in December 2017, and led the joint venture with Allianz, through to full ownership by the German insurance giant in 2019.

Treloar was appointed CEO of Allianz Personal in July 2021.

Treloar said: “It has been an absolute privilege to work alongside such a talented, dedicated, and passionate