Clients cutting cover is greatest challenge for brokers - survey

Clients cutting back cover is the greatest challenge brokers face right now, according to a survey taken at the Biba Conference 2023.

During a session, called ‘Broking challenges in difficult economic times’, the audience was polled with nine options to choose from on the challenges they face.

They picked ‘the cost of living and increased premiums meaning clients cutting back on protection’ as the top challenge, with 29% of the audience pinpointing it.

The decision came as Biba released its own guide to help brokers navigate through the cost-of-living crisis.

Management Underwriting Management director Richard Webb said it