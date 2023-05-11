Biba launches guide to help brokers with cost of living crisis

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association launched a new guide to help brokers explain to customers the dangers of cutting back on cover during these tough times.

At a time of high inflation and the growing prospect of a recession, people and businesses are all looking at ways to reduce or contain expenditure, Biba said.

Biba said its conclusions are backed by research undertaken by both Premium Credit, its own efforts in 2022, and are published in the 2023 manifesto.

Biba executive director Graeme Trudgill said: “Cutting back on cover could be a false and dangerous economy, resulting an increase in underinsurance, a reduction in resilience, and a