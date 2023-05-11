Biba awards Francis Perkins and Young Broker trophies
Former non-executive director of AFL Insurance Brokers, Alec Finch, was awarded the Francis Perkins Award, and Capsule Insurance Services’ Liam Green took home the Young Broker of the Year prize.
Francis Perkins, the first chairman of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, instigated the award to give recognition to Biba members who give their time and energy to promote the causes of the insurance broking sector.
The judges selected Finch because of his contribution to Biba and broking through 12 years of longstanding commitment on its main board and regional committee.
During a career spanning 60 years, [Alec Finch] was described as a visionary. He offered wise counsel and
