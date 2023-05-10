Insurance Age

Calls for tougher social media regulation amid ‘ghost broking’ explosion

    • Saxon East

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

An explosion in ‘ghost broking’ is fuelling policy fraud, leading to calls for tougher regulation on social media to protect vulnerable customers.

Policy fraud rose 31% in the period from the fourth quarter of last year, to the first quarter of 2023, according to LV.

Behind the rise is a 143% rise in ghost broker referrals to the police.

This huge rise in ghost broking referrals was measured year-on-year between 2021-2022 into the Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department at the City of London Police.

15%

The percentage of all policy fraud made up by ghost broking, according to Aviva

Social media regulations 

‘Ghost brokers’ are

