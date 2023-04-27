Insurance Age

Peter Blanc outlines priorities in new Howden M&A role  

Peter Blanc
    • Saxon East

Peter Blanc outlined his priorities in his new role as head of mergers and acquisitions at Howden.  

Blanc will oversee a £1b war chest for acquisitions and talent recruitment after Howden completed a major refinancing.  

He was previously chairman of Howden UK, with a focus on the overseeing acquisitions in the UK. 

Blanc said Europe was ‘extremely important’ right now for the broking group’s strategic focus.  

Speaking to Insurance Age following the appointment, he continued: “My global remit is to help up us grow in all of our chosen markets and to consider expansion into new markets. 

