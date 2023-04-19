Insurance Age

Eco-friendly insurtech opens up product for brokers

Eco-friendly cars driving in green city_concept
    • Saxon East

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Direct-to-consumer insurtech Zixty is offering brokers an eco-friendly motor product they can put on their websites for customers.

The product is is available to market as online quote and buy, through a broker’s website, with introductory commission. It can be white-labelled.

Cover is aimed at occasional and short-term drivers who want to minimise the environmental impact of their driving.

We are delighted to be partnering with an ethical broker like Evergreen – its values are closely aligned with our own. Andy James

Free carbon offsetting is included with the product. This means that Zixty will carbon offset up to

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Broker

Partners& adds two brokers

Partners& has bought Weybridge-based Richard Thompson Insurance Brokers and Leicestershire-based Regent Healthcare, Insurance Age can reveal.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: