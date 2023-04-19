Eco-friendly insurtech opens up product for brokers

Direct-to-consumer insurtech Zixty is offering brokers an eco-friendly motor product they can put on their websites for customers.

The product is is available to market as online quote and buy, through a broker’s website, with introductory commission. It can be white-labelled.

Cover is aimed at occasional and short-term drivers who want to minimise the environmental impact of their driving.

We are delighted to be partnering with an ethical broker like Evergreen – its values are closely aligned with our own. Andy James

Free carbon offsetting is included with the product. This means that Zixty will carbon offset up to