Biba cancels CBI membership amid misconduct allegations

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has confirmed to Insurance Age that it has cancelled its membership of the Confederation of British Industry amid allegations of sexual misconduct directed at senior CBI staff.

The allegations were first reported by the Guardian, which included an alleged rape at a staff party, held in 2019, which is now being investigated by the City of London Police.

Biba declined to comment further on the situation.

As reported by the Financial Times, the Association of British Insurers is also monitoring the situation. Insurance Age has approached the ABI for comment.

Investigation

The FT detailed that there is an independent investigation being carried out by law firm Fox