Insurance Age

Biba cancels CBI membership amid misconduct allegations

Exit from building
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has confirmed to Insurance Age that it has cancelled its membership of the Confederation of British Industry amid allegations of sexual misconduct directed at senior CBI staff.

The allegations were first reported by the Guardian, which included an alleged rape at a staff party, held in 2019, which is now being investigated by the City of London Police.

Biba declined to comment further on the situation.

As reported by the Financial Times, the Association of British Insurers is also monitoring the situation. Insurance Age has approached the ABI for comment.

Investigation

The FT detailed that there is an independent investigation being carried out by law firm Fox

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Broker

Partners& adds two brokers

Partners& has bought Weybridge-based Richard Thompson Insurance Brokers and Leicestershire-based Regent Healthcare, Insurance Age can reveal.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: