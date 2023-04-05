Interview: Eddie Hooker, Hamilton Fraser

Hamilton Fraser founder Eddie Hooker wants his broker to continue building digital excellence in commercial lines. He talks to Saxon East about the broker's beginnings, GRP's ownership, and plans for the future.

The term ‘digital broker’ is used widely in UK insurance.

And while for some it might be overselling what they do, when it comes to Hamilton Fraser it is a name that genuinely fits. From small beginnings, founder Eddie Hooker has grown the broker to become one of the largest players in the tenant and landlord insurance market – and technology has played a huge part.

Now part of Global Risk Partners, Hooker tells Insurance Age of how the broker sits within the Brown & Brown-owned consolidator