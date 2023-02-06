Insurance Age

Killer of insurance broker jailed for life with a minimum term of 12 years

Abdi Mohamed
West Midlands Police
    • Saxon East

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

A man who stabbed an insurance broker to death has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 12 years.

Moses Smith, 40 of Lindon Road, Brownhills, was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday 3 February 2023 having admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

Abdi Mohamed, pictured, was stabbed repeatedly in the head and neck in Wednesbury town centre on 8 June 2021. 

Mohamed was found in Upper High Street with serious neck injuries and rushed to hospital. However, the 26-year-old sadly died soon after his arrival.

Smith had originally lured his victim outside

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Broker

PIB buys ABI in Italy

PIB Group has moved into the Italian market with its latest buy, expanding its portfolio, which already included offerings in Ireland, Germany, Poland, Spain and the Netherlands.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: