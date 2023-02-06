Killer of insurance broker jailed for life with a minimum term of 12 years

A man who stabbed an insurance broker to death has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 12 years.

Moses Smith, 40 of Lindon Road, Brownhills, was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday 3 February 2023 having admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

Abdi Mohamed, pictured, was stabbed repeatedly in the head and neck in Wednesbury town centre on 8 June 2021.

Mohamed was found in Upper High Street with serious neck injuries and rushed to hospital. However, the 26-year-old sadly died soon after his arrival.

Smith had originally lured his victim outside