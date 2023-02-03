Brokers call for more support to help fight insurance fraud

More than three quarters of brokers surveyed by RSA said they needed more resources in fighting fraud which is on the rise.

A survey from the insurer of 200 brokers across the UK showed a rise in fraudulent claims over the past year with 83% of brokers having reported seeing an increase.

While the vast majority (86%) were confident that they can detect the signs of fraud, more than three quarters (76%) said they needed to increase resources to deal with fraudulent claims.

With the ongoing cost-of-living crisis likely to increase fraud, only 32% of brokers responded that they were ‘very confident’ that their