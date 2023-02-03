Brokers call for more support to help fight insurance fraud
More than three quarters of brokers surveyed by RSA said they needed more resources in fighting fraud which is on the rise.
A survey from the insurer of 200 brokers across the UK showed a rise in fraudulent claims over the past year with 83% of brokers having reported seeing an increase.
While the vast majority (86%) were confident that they can detect the signs of fraud, more than three quarters (76%) said they needed to increase resources to deal with fraudulent claims.
With the ongoing cost-of-living crisis likely to increase fraud, only 32% of brokers responded that they were ‘very confident’ that their
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Broker
People Moves: 30 January – 3 February 2023
Stay up to date with the latest recruitment news in the insurance industry.
Brokers urge FCA to avoid property commission ban as decision looms
The Financial Conduct Authority has been urged not to impose a commission ban or cap on brokers as it faces political pressure for tough action.
Partners& posts £14m group operating loss in first full year results
Partners& has reported group turnover of £22.2m in its first full set of audited results since being launched in April 2020.
Rates rises slowed across UK insurance towards end of 2022
The pace of rate rises across UK insurance slowed down towards the end of last year, increasing by just 4% in the fourth quarter, according to Marsh specialty and global placement data.
Romero Insurance Brokers grows turnover and profit over 20% in 2022
Romero Insurance Brokers has posted a 29% rise in profit after tax to £3.84m as turnover soared 25% organically to £13.6m in the year to 30 April 2022.
FCA at ‘breaking point’ as hundreds of underpaid staff leave – Unite
The Financial Conduct Authority is at ‘breaking point’ amid hundreds of workers having left the regulator in the last 18 months, claims Unite.
Burns & Wilcox launches healthcare liability product
Burns & Wilcox has launched a new healthcare product line within its specialty lines practice. The offering will be available to insurance brokers and care organisations within England, Wales and Scotland.
Sicsic Advisory urges treatment of vulnerable customers should be top priority
Associate director at Sicsic Advisory, Sue Mallender, has stressed that the treatment of vulnerable customers is seen by the Financial Conduct Authority as an integral part of how businesses should operate.