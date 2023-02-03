Insurance Age

Brokers call for more support to help fight insurance fraud

fraud-beads
    • Saxon East

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

More than three quarters of brokers surveyed by RSA said they needed more resources in fighting fraud which is on the rise.

A survey from the insurer of 200 brokers across the UK showed a rise in fraudulent claims over the past year with 83% of brokers having reported seeing an increase.

While the vast majority (86%) were confident that they can detect the signs of fraud, more than three quarters (76%) said they needed to increase resources to deal with fraudulent claims.

With the ongoing cost-of-living crisis likely to increase fraud, only 32% of brokers responded that they were ‘very confident’ that their

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Broker

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: