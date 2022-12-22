Review of the Year 2022: Neil Campling, executive chairman, Verlingue 

In the latest part of Insurance Age's review of the year Neil Campling, executive chairman, Verlingue offers his reflection on 2022 and predictions for the next 12 months

What has been your broking related highlight of 2022?

It has to be Verlingue winning the Mid Corporate Broker of the Year Award at the [British Insurance Awards at the] Albert Hall.

What has been the most over-hyped insurance trend of 2022 and why?

“Out of appetite” is a term I hear more often than I would desire. A number of carriers pulled back still further from some of the more challenging risks brokers need to place in 2022. I would love to see this trend reversed with more thoughtful