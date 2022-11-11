Backpage: November 2022

The lighter side of the insurance world.

Crackerjack, Toffee and Coconut

Crackerjack (left, 18 months old), Toffee and Coconut (centre and right, both two and half years old) are guinea pigs who live with Kaidee Horton, head of corporate communications at LV

“They love having their chins stroked and cuddle time. They also enjoy eating parsley, kale, and lettuce. They do not like parsnips, bath time or hair dryers.”

Charity Corner

Sterling Insurance hosts golf tournament for six-year-old’s cancer treatment

The