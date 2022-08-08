Gallagher buys specialist crisis and risk management consultancy AnotherDay
Founded in 2016, AnotherDay is a UK-based risk management consultancy, helping organisations pre-empt and prepare for complex threats, react to crises and investigate criminality through the use of intelligence and technology.
It employs around 20 risk, investigations and crisis response specialists and has clients across 90 countries globally.
The firm is headed up by Jake Hernandez who will continue to run the business, and the existing team will continue to operate independently under the
