Jensten Group renames and combines London Market proposition
The move is part of an ongoing process to bring the Tasker business, which it bought in 2021, further under the Jensten umbrella with its existing teams and operations.
Earlier this year, the business indicated that work to rebrand across its divisions would take place throughout 2022.
Jensten London Markets will be headed up by Barry Reynolds, who joined Jensten when the business acquired Tasker Insurance Group last year, reporting to Simon Taylor, Jensten’s wholesale managing director.
