Insurance Age

Jensten Group renames and combines London Market proposition

rebranding - colour swatches
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The move is part of an ongoing process to bring the Tasker business, which it bought in 2021, further under the Jensten umbrella with its existing teams and operations.

Earlier this year, the business indicated that work to rebrand across its divisions would take place throughout 2022.

Jensten London Markets will be headed up by Barry Reynolds, who joined Jensten when the business acquired Tasker Insurance Group last year, reporting to Simon Taylor, Jensten’s wholesale managing director.

Reyn

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

To continue reading...

More on Broker

Most read

  1. CII group calls for mandatory broker qualifications
  2. Motor market profitable in 2021 but losses predicted for 2022 and 2023
  3. Coalition targets being core market player with broker only UK cyber insurance launch
  4. Freedom Services Group launches 4-day week pilot
  5. Brokers call for better claims communication from insurers
  6. Claims experts urge brokers to be more transparent and interactive with clients
  7. Football clubs step up BI court case against insurers

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: