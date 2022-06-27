Innovu to rebrand as Gallagher
Gallagher bought Innovu last week and Rea told Insurance Age that rather than completing a deal in the region quickly it spent time focusing on finding a business of scale which worked across the right business lines.
“We liked the size of the business, the lines they are in – mid corporate and personal lines – and the leadership team there,” he commented. “It will be a great fit for Gallagher.”
It is the first move for Gallagher into the territory following a long search with Rea admitting
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Broker
Most read
- Amanda Blanc says she feels “responsible” for addressing industry sexism
- Goldman Sachs buys into Clear as ECI exits
- GRP expands in Wales with Prescott Jones buy
- Blog: Stonegate v MS Amlin and others - battle lines drawn in a £1bn dispute
- Gallagher buys Innovo as “launch-pad” into Ireland
- 30 minutes with: Axa’s Alan Scott
- People Moves: 20-24 June 2022