Innovu to rebrand as Gallagher

Gallagher bought Innovu last week and Rea told Insurance Age that rather than completing a deal in the region quickly it spent time focusing on finding a business of scale which worked across the right business lines.

“We liked the size of the business, the lines they are in – mid corporate and personal lines – and the leadership team there,” he commented. “It will be a great fit for Gallagher.”

It is the first move for Gallagher into the territory following a long search with Rea admitting