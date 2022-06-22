Blog: Don’t under-rate rated

There are signs, across the wider insurance market, that unrated paper is slowly creeping back into the sector.

This slow trickle could however accelerate as customers, faced with a mixture of economic uncertainty, inflation and hardening insurance rates put pressure on their brokers for more competitive quotes.

And whilst there is, and always has been a place for unrated paper – particularly where rated insurers don’t have the appetite, flexibility, experience, knowledge, or actuarial ability