UK Broker Awards: Deadline extended
Applicants now have until 27 May - this Friday - to complete their entries to the UK Broker Awards.
This year, there are fresh categories for brokers to enter.
The full list of categories is:Marketing and Customer Engagement Award NEW - Deal of the Year NEW - ESG champions - Diversity & Inclusion Award NEW - ESG champions - Sustainability Young Broker of the Year Digital Broker Award The Broker Start-up Award The Claims Team Award The Customer Service Award The Training Award NEW
