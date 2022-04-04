Tasker Insurance Brokers becomes Jensten as group streamlines brands

Jensten Group has unveiled plans to restructure the business over time into five trading divisions with the introduction of four new brands. As a consequence Tasker Insurance Brokers, bought in September 2021, has become Jensten Insurance Brokers.

The firm detailed that over the coming months the brands will be: Jensten Insurance Brokers, Jensten London Markets, Jensten Underwriting and Jensten Brokers Europe while Coversure will be kept as the brand for franchise activities.

The company