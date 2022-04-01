Think Insurance makes first broker buy

Think Insurance has struck its first broker deal buying Sovereign Insurance Services (Langley) for an undisclosed sum.

Formed in 2009, and with over 80 members of staff, West Midlands-based Think focuses on writing specialist motor and niche business. This includes motor trade road risk, young driver – telematics, convicted driver, motorhome as well as commercial insurance.

According to the firm the buy marks a move to grow and strengthen its commercial offering.

Oldbury-based Sovereign