Interview: Paul Havenhand – CEO Kingsbridge Group

Paul Havenhand became CEO of Kingsbridge Group earlier this year following the exit of James Twining.

Havenhand is responsible for the three divisions within the group, Kingsbridge Contractor Insurance, Kingsbridge Insurance Brokers and insurtech Dinghy, which offers on demand insurance cover to media professionals.

The Kingsbridge Insurance Brokers division recently opened an office in Birmingham and has ambitions to triple the business it is doing.

Its regional business has an appetite to