Blanc aims to double Aston Lark business for Howden

Peter Blanc, group CEO of Aston Lark, has lifted the lid on the sale of the business to Howden.

The move, announced yesterday (13 October), sees Aston Lark become part of Howden and join forces with personal lines specialist A-Plan.

The deal creates a £6bn GWP giant.

“It will make us an incredible force to be reckoned with and we think it makes us the second biggest broker in the UK after Marsh,” Blanc noted.

Spectrum

Describing the combined Aston Lark, A-Plan and Howden businesses as a