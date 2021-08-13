A-Plan sets sights on commercial market

A-Plan is pushing M&A, talent acquisition and organic growth in its commercial division as it seeks to develop that proposition and stake a claim to a top ten position in the UK within three years.

Richard Easterbrook, director of commercial and rural, at A-Plan, told Insurance Age that the moves is a “continuation” of the work A-Plan is already doing in the space.

Howden

The business, although primarily known as a personal lines specialist, already has a £240m commercial book. GWP grew from