Willis: Predator or Prey?

The shockwaves from the abrupt collapse of the Aon-Willis Towers Watson merger deal at the end of July will reverberate through the insurance world for months to come.

The US$30.55bn deal was originally announced on 9 March 2020, just as Covid started to ravage the UK, Europe and the USA. The fallout from the collapse in the face of the regulatory impasse with the US Department of Justice has the potential to inflict a corporate Long Covid on both firms.

The most vulnerable to this malaise is