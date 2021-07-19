Blog: Take flight with drones

The days when brokers simply sold policies and insurers simply paid out on claims are long gone. The roles played by brokers and insurers in today’s market are much more blurred and intermingled than ever before.

Insurers no longer want to simply pick up the bill. Over the last decade, there has been a marked shift to focus more on preventing claims happening in the first place and applying risk management principles to businesses of all shapes and sizes and even to individual consumers.

And