Aioi Nissay Dowa partners with Flock for motor fleet products

Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance (AND-E UK) has announced that it has partnered with UK insurtech Flock in order to work on how commercial fleet insurance is priced and distributed.

According to a statement, the two firms have worked together for the past six months to develop two connected motor fleet insurance products, which are now available to self-drive hire, own goods, courier and tradesperson fleets across the UK.

A spokesperson for Flock confirmed to Insurance Age that the products are