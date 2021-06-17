Aston Lark buys Premier Insurance Consultants

Aston Lark has added Premier Insurance consultants to its roster in a move which contributes a further £2m in gross written premium annually to the business.

Premier Insurance Consultants was established in 1990 and has eight employees. It is a specialist commercial insurance broker that has developed a particular niche in the concrete industry.

Market position

Peter Blanc, Aston Lark Group CEO, said: “We’re delighted that Steve and his team have decided to join Aston Lark. They’ve developed a