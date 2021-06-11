Aston Lark Ireland seals fresh deal in Dublin

Aston Lark Ireland has announced that it is continuing its growth acceleration through the acquisition of Irish broker McMahon Galvin.

The deal represents the consolidator’s fourth acquisition in the Republic of Ireland this year and follows its purchases of Brady Burns & Associates in May, O’Loughlin Insurance Group in April, and North County Brokers in March.

Dublin-based McMahon Galvin was founded in 1970, and the business is currently led by the management team made up of Peter Hanlon and