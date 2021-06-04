Brightside's MGA Kitsune sold to XS Direct

XS Direct has bought managing general agent (MGA) Kitsune from Brightside.

According to filings on Companies House the deal went through in February 2021.

Trevor Bowers, previously managing director for Kitsune, revealed in a LinkedIn post that the business will continue to trade under the Kitsune brand, and that he has joined XS Direct as its new chief underwriting officer.

He said in the post: “Many thanks to all of you that provided support to me and my Kitsune colleagues through our