Biba extends PI contract with Griffiths & Armour

Brokers which are members of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) can continue to get their professional indemnity cover from Griffiths & Armour after the body extended its agreement with the firm for a further three years.

Griffiths & Armour has been a Biba accredited provider since 2013.

Coverage

Matt MacLaren, professional risks director at Griffiths & Armour said: “We are delighted to continue to offer support and cover to Biba members as an accredited PI provider. Our Biba