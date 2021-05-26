Insurance Age

Biba extends PI contract with Griffiths & Armour

broker-professionalism-choices
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Brokers which are members of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) can continue to get their professional indemnity cover from Griffiths & Armour after the body extended its agreement with the firm for a further three years.

Griffiths & Armour has been a Biba accredited provider since 2013.

Coverage
Matt MacLaren, professional risks director at Griffiths & Armour said: “We are delighted to continue to offer support and cover to Biba members as an accredited PI provider.  Our Biba

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Broker

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. One Call confirms ransomware attack
  2. Jon Dye to step down as Allianz UK CEO
  3. Mulsanne accuses Marshmallow of trying to "dump" clients
  4. Partners& acquires Town and Country
  5. People Moves: 24 - 28 May 2021
  6. Broker Insights adds seven insurers and 150 brokers to platform
  7. Ardonagh's Q1 deal spend revealed

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: