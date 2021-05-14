One Call suffers system failure
One Call Insurance has confirmed it is experiencing technical issues which have left customers unable to contact the Doncaster-based broker since yesterday (13 May).
In a notice on its website, the broker stated: “Unfortunately we’re experiencing some technical issues, meaning we’re uncontactable via telephone and live chat.
“We’re really sorry for any inconvenience caused. Please be assured that we’re working to the best of our ability to get this sorted as quickly as possible. Thanks for
