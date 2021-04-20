Insurance Age

Kingfisher tipped to sell Fresh brands to Right Choice amid court battle

acquisition-sold
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Fresh brands including Autosaint are poised for acquisition by specialist motor broker Right Choice Insurance Brokers, Insurance Age understands.

Kingfisher (formerly Vantage) bought Fresh less than three years ago in 2018 for £37m.

Legal
The Kingfisher business which is backed by US-broker NSM, subsequently took the Fresh-sellers to court, alleging deceit on the part of the sellers, misuse of the MyLicence Motor Insurance Bureau platform and fraudulent misrepresentations.

The group of

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Broker

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Atlanta snaps up Be Wiser
  2. Kingfisher confirms Fresh brands-sale to Right Choice
  3. MacBeth buys Buckinghamshire broker
  4. Video: Risk Insights - understanding the interconnected risk landscape
  5. Aviva's Phil Bayles exits the insurer for a role at Ardonagh Group
  6. Momentum turnover rises to £7.8m in 2020
  7. Brokers adopt climate change initiatives

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: