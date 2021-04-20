Kingfisher tipped to sell Fresh brands to Right Choice amid court battle
Fresh brands including Autosaint are poised for acquisition by specialist motor broker Right Choice Insurance Brokers, Insurance Age understands.
Kingfisher (formerly Vantage) bought Fresh less than three years ago in 2018 for £37m.
Legal
The Kingfisher business which is backed by US-broker NSM, subsequently took the Fresh-sellers to court, alleging deceit on the part of the sellers, misuse of the MyLicence Motor Insurance Bureau platform and fraudulent misrepresentations.
The group of
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Atlanta snaps up Be Wiser
- Kingfisher confirms Fresh brands-sale to Right Choice
- MacBeth buys Buckinghamshire broker
- Video: Risk Insights - understanding the interconnected risk landscape
- Aviva's Phil Bayles exits the insurer for a role at Ardonagh Group
- Momentum turnover rises to £7.8m in 2020
- Brokers adopt climate change initiatives