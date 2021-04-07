GRP hires Ardonagh’s Steve Anson as COO

Global Risk Partners (GRP) has appointed Steve Anson as chief operating officer.

He joins the business from Ardonagh Group, where he was CEO of Towergate Retail.

As COO, a newly created position, Anson will report to Mike Bruce, group chief executive office, and will also sit on the executive committee.

Bruce commented: “Steve is a marquee signing for GRP and underlines the critical importance we attach to successfully delivering our transformation programme,” adding: “The pandemic has