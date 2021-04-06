Ardonagh creates international unit led by Des O'Connor

The Ardonagh Group has launched Ardonagh Global Partners (AGP) as it plans to make further international deals.

The business explained that AGP’s strategy is to invest in leading platforms operating in markets outside of the UK and Europe and will sit within its new International division.

The unit will be led by Des O’Connor, previously chief executive officer of Bravo Group which was bought by Ardonagh last June.

United States

AGP further announced it has made its first deal in the United